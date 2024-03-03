PotCoin Trading Down 72.8% This Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 90% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 72.8% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $46.26 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00020206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.07 or 0.00146188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007665 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000059 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

