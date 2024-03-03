PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.20.
PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $139.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28.
PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.
PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.
