Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Stock Price Down 1%

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $66.32 and last traded at $66.32. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.01.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.12.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

