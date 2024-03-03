Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Sold by Ardsley Advisory Partners LP

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,250 shares during the quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

In related news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $120,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRIM shares. StockNews.com raised Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of Primoris Services stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $39.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,236. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.18. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $41.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

