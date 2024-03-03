Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $41.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $120,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,395,000 after acquiring an additional 288,651 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth about $653,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 78,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 638.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 87,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

