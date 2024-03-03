Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Update

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the January 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Principal Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of PY stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.97. 6,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,060. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average is $41.31. The company has a market cap of $58.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.15. Principal Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98.
Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Value ETF
About Principal Value ETF
The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Principal Value ETF
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.