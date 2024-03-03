Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Update

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the January 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Principal Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PY stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.97. 6,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,060. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average is $41.31. The company has a market cap of $58.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.15. Principal Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98.

Get Principal Value ETF alerts:

Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Value ETF

About Principal Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Value ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,409,000 after acquiring an additional 51,041 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Value ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Value ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Value ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Principal Value ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.