Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Privia Health Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.48, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $30.15.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.39%. Privia Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,223,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,223,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 201.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,938,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,278,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,740,000 after purchasing an additional 274,345 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,364,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,656,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,104,000 after buying an additional 45,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,595,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,831,000 after buying an additional 348,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

