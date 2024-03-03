Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after buying an additional 3,275,404 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 302.5% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,773,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 61.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,378,000 after purchasing an additional 980,125 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,024,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,035,000 after purchasing an additional 886,949 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $310,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,573,805 shares in the company, valued at $95,435,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 20,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $1,240,394.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,794,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,327,084.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $310,961.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,573,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,435,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,772 shares of company stock worth $20,398,552 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.57. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

