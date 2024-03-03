Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in US Foods by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on USFD shares. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

US Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $51.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $131,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

