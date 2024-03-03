Profund Advisors LLC Has $251,000 Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 104.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,185,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,956,000 after buying an additional 1,115,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $99,266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 331.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,382,000 after buying an additional 246,451 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 7,117.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 238,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 133.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 212,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,184,000 after buying an additional 121,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. TheStreet upgraded Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Penumbra from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.36.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $236.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.52 and a 200-day moving average of $240.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.93 and a 12 month high of $348.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $284.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.62 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

