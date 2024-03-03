Profund Advisors LLC Has $256,000 Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,010 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $224,698,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $97,752,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 49.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,015,000 after purchasing an additional 837,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $360,396.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,515 shares of company stock worth $4,467,480. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IRM

Iron Mountain Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of IRM opened at $81.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 128.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $81.18.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 412.70%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.