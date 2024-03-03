Profund Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Stock Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,323 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE KB opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average is $41.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KB

KB Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.