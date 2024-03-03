Profund Advisors LLC Has $271,000 Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,896 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $99,081,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,155.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,584,000 after acquiring an additional 970,559 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $86.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.67%.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.