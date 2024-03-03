Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,926,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,473,000 after purchasing an additional 492,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,776,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,403,000 after purchasing an additional 138,213 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on INVH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.37.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

