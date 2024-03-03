Profund Advisors LLC Sells 152 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,923,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,867,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,946 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,421,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,242,000 after purchasing an additional 91,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74,997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,420 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $94.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $96.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day moving average is $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 53,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $4,300,007.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,653,541.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,245 shares of company stock worth $27,739,927. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

