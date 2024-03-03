Profund Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $194,739,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in WestRock by 59.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,073 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in WestRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,428,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in WestRock by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,825 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

WestRock Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.54. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $45.96.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WestRock news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.