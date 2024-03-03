Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after buying an additional 763,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 79.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after buying an additional 2,221,142 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 44.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 171.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NOK opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

