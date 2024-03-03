PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. PropertyGuru Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PGRU opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. PropertyGuru Group has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $5.06.

Get PropertyGuru Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGRU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the 4th quarter worth $969,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter worth about $465,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.