Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Price Performance

PROV opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $97.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.41. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $15.40.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 350,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.