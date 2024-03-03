Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,324 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Q2 during the first quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Q2 by 370.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Q2 by 681.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Q2 by 25.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on QTWO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $27,994.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,581.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $27,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,581.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $345,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,714,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,401 shares of company stock worth $9,358,435 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $46.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

