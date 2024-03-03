Qtum (QTUM) Trading 19% Higher This Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 19% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $428.86 million and $99.86 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.09 or 0.00006590 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.25 or 0.05503646 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00068716 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00020508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00021009 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00019054 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

