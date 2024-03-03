Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 17.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 50.8% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 25,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the third quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE QUAD opened at $5.86 on Friday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15.

Quad/Graphics Cuts Dividend

Quad/Graphics ( NYSE:QUAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $787.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QUAD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

