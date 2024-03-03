Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 82,239 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 791.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,239 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 534.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth $35,213,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 161,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 91,806 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,712,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,922,000 after acquiring an additional 652,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 33.3% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 26,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Vertiv Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:VRT opened at $70.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average of $45.86. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $71.14.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.