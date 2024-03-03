Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,024,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,271,000 after purchasing an additional 111,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,845,000 after purchasing an additional 74,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,037,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,478,000 after purchasing an additional 42,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF stock opened at $113.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $122.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CINF

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.