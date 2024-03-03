Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 63,566 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 101.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,566 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 210.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,984,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120,351 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 35.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,794,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 239.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 97.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,292,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,531 shares during the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRSH. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $160.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.11 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $94,831.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $351,565.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $94,831.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,565.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,203,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 585,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,056,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,463 shares of company stock worth $14,222,480 over the last ninety days. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freshworks Profile

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Recommended Stories

