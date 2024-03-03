Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Stock Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.14% of ePlus worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLUS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ePlus in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 862.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLUS opened at $82.87 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $83.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.19.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.22). ePlus had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $509.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.25 million. Analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total value of $103,554.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,430.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ePlus news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total transaction of $103,554.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,430.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $32,196.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ePlus from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Sidoti lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

