Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 93.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Robert Half by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Robert Half by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Robert Half by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Robert Half by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,403,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Robert Half by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,603,000 after buying an additional 33,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Robert Half Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $80.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.82. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

