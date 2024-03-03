Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,566 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRSH. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter worth $59,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 210.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 231.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 430,149 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $8,792,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Freshworks news, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,203,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,056,215.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 430,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $8,792,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,222,480. 26.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshworks stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $160.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

