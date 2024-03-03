Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 1,799.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,791 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,012 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Tapestry worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $700,445,000 after acquiring an additional 210,261 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,018,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $403,032,000 after acquiring an additional 280,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,588,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $410,396,000 after purchasing an additional 160,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,461,191 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $362,139,000 after purchasing an additional 136,110 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $47.22 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

