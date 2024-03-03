Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,065 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ZBH opened at $124.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

