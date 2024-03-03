Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.06% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 738.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

NYSE:MSGS opened at $189.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.82 and its 200-day moving average is $178.40. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $164.79 and a 52-week high of $215.79. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.86 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 19,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.81, for a total value of $3,568,953.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 182,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,290,913.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 19,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.81, for a total transaction of $3,568,953.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 182,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,290,913.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $180,100.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,385 shares in the company, valued at $458,420.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,176 shares of company stock worth $5,315,953 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.