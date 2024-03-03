Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEA. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lear by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $922,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Lear by 69.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lear Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE LEA opened at $136.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $117.79 and a 12 month high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LEA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

