Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 230.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,888 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.21% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $285,232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $215,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,669 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $60,676,000 after buying an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $54,134,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 183,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTS opened at $236.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.51. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $248.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.63.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $214.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRTS shares. StockNews.com raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen started coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $289.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

