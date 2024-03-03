Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 191.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,189 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,481,000 after buying an additional 65,934 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,052,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $121.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.52. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $122.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MHK. Barclays lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.10.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

