Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $3.81 Million in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $236.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.52 and its 200 day moving average is $240.75. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $180.93 and a one year high of $348.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $284.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.62 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

PEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.36.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

