Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $4.24 Million Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,767 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 69.4% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM opened at $110.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $129.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.06.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,951. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

