Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,622 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.13% of OSI Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1,272.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 27.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $132.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.39. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.72 and a 12 month high of $139.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $373.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.29 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.31%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,582,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,502,882.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $1,968,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 78,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,381.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,582,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,615 shares in the company, valued at $60,502,882.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their target price on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

