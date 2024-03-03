Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,622 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.13% of OSI Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1,272.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 27.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
OSI Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $132.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.39. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.72 and a 12 month high of $139.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,582,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,502,882.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $1,968,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 78,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,381.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,582,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,615 shares in the company, valued at $60,502,882.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Roth Mkm upped their target price on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.
OSI Systems Profile
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.
