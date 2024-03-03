Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $122.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -139.25, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $159.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

