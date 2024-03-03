Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 91,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,343,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,505,000 after buying an additional 3,521,762 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,881,000 after buying an additional 2,316,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,258,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,434,000 after buying an additional 2,038,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

