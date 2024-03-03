Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Assurant by 353.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Assurant by 104.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Assurant by 229.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIZ opened at $180.46 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $183.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.88. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.60.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

