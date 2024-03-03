Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 176,800 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 47.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 176,800 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35,271,958 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 65.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,968,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 41.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,329 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 447.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,513,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 7.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,990,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,867 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Pan American Silver stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $19.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $669.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

