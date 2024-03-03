Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Beacon Roofing Supply as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth $317,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BECN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $85.89 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $90.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

