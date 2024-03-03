Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,898,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Xylem by 28.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,111,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 34.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 35.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,182,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,762,000 after buying an additional 1,086,102 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $127.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Xylem

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,408 shares of company stock worth $629,160 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.