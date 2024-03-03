Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $467.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

NYSE:KWR opened at $198.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $138.67 and a one year high of $221.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Insider Activity at Quaker Chemical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

In related news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 6,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,342,000 after buying an additional 74,621 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $341,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Articles

