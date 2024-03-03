Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05), reports. The company had revenue of $31.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. Quanterix updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Quanterix Price Performance

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.33. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $28.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanterix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Insider Transactions at Quanterix

In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $36,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quanterix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Quanterix during the first quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Quanterix by 35.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 974.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Further Reading

