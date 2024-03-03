Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 129,963 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 3,071.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,963 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.25% of Science Applications International worth $14,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,582,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after buying an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2,399.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 401,348 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,969,000 after acquiring an additional 328,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $140.81 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $95.43 and a one year high of $141.12. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.24 and a 200-day moving average of $120.14.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.58. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,058. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SAIC. Truist Financial increased their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

