Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 3,226.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,155 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $12,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $69.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $53.53 and a 12-month high of $71.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.59.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NYSE:CCEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

