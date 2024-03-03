Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 3,234.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,321 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $11,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 82.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter.

XRT stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $77.12. The company has a market capitalization of $516.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.80.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

