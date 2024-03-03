Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 82,083 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,083 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of AXIS Capital worth $12,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the third quarter valued at $2,118,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,378,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,541,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 23.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $60.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $62.88.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $4.19. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other news, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 7,000 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $409,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

