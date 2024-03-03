Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $15,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $5,037,869.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,511,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,046,658.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 22,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,466,846.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 415,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,883,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $5,037,869.07. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,511,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,046,658.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 266,946 shares of company stock valued at $17,197,988. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.60. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.78.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

